Build A Bed event helps kick of Mayor's "Give A Day" volunteer effort

Build A Bed event helps kick of Mayor's "Give A Day" volunteer effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people spent their Saturday helping students in the JCPS school district have a place to sleep.

With hammers and screw drivers in hand, volunteers gathered at Thomas Jefferson Middle School to build beds for students that need them.

It's part of Mayor Greg Fischer's "Give a Day" week of service that began on Saturday.

With donated lumber, bed frames were made for families in the JCPS school district who may not have places to sleep.

Ben Langley from JCPS Community Support Services says it's a basic need. 

"We are breathing life back into our kids. We're building beds for our children to get them off the floor, so they can get a good night sleep and so when they go to school they can really focus on their education," he said.

This was the fourth year of the "Give a Day" project, which started at a state level.  More than 200,000 people are expected to volunteer throughout the week.

