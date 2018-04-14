Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention brings the best ink artists to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention brings the best ink artists to town

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've been thinking about getting a tattoo, some of the best artists in the world are in town to help you out.

The 7th annual Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention is going on at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend.

Organizers say there are plenty of things to do and see,  including some pretty jaw-dropping side shows.

In addition to tattoos, vendors are also selling art and clothing. 

Organizer Carl Blasphemy said there is something for everyone - no matter their lifestyle.

"We have police officers coming in that have worked our shows in previous years that off-duty. Yesterday, we had players from the Tennessee Titans in here getting tattoos  - the quarterback and I believe the tight end was here," said Blasphemy. 

The convention continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $20.

