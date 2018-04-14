Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention brings the best ink artists to town

As a brush fire spreads close to homes in southern Indiana, officials and residents are growing concerned.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

Officers responded to calls of shots fired near the ferris wheel.

Teen arrested after being grazed by bullet, firing shots at Waterfront Park

While injuries depleted the offense, new quarterback Jawon Pass and wideout Dez Fitzpatrick delivered what Louisville fans came to see in Friday's annual Spring Game.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino makes a point to sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass at the end of the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Health officials say customers who may have eaten at the restaurant located at 4717 Dixie Highway from March 23 to April 12, 2018, may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of suspects to police.

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've been thinking about getting a tattoo, some of the best artists in the world are in town to help you out.

The 7th annual Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention is going on at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend.

Organizers say there are plenty of things to do and see, including some pretty jaw-dropping side shows.

In addition to tattoos, vendors are also selling art and clothing.

Organizer Carl Blasphemy said there is something for everyone - no matter their lifestyle.

"We have police officers coming in that have worked our shows in previous years that off-duty. Yesterday, we had players from the Tennessee Titans in here getting tattoos - the quarterback and I believe the tight end was here," said Blasphemy.

The convention continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $20.

