Louisville Health Kick Festival focuses on martial arts and char

Louisville Health Kick Festival focuses on martial arts and charity

Hwang's Martial Arts held its Louisville Health Kick Festival to benefit the Ky. Humane Society.
Hwang's Martial Arts held its Louisville Health Kick Festival to benefit the Ky. Humane Society. Hwang's Martial Arts held its Louisville Health Kick Festival to benefit the Ky. Humane Society.
Hwang's Martial Arts held its Louisville Health Kick Festival to benefit the Ky. Humane Society. Hwang's Martial Arts held its Louisville Health Kick Festival to benefit the Ky. Humane Society.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people were practicing their best martial arts moves and raising money to help homeless pets. 

Hwang's Martial Arts held their annual spring fundraising event called the Louisville Health kick Festival.

Spectators watched demonstrations and took part in a silent auction and shopped through vendors. There were also plenty of dogs and cats looking for their new homes. 

Mimi Hwang says they enjoy helping the community. "It's fantastic. The fact that all of our students and families work together.  They are compassionate, they are so willing to help our community," Hwang said. 

This year, the school raised more than $36,000 for the Kentucky Humane Society.

