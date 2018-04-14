Family cries for help from community to help solve double homicide in South Louisville

No arrests have been made in connection to a double homicide that happened one year ago on Kingston Avenue.

29- year- old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron were gunned down near Southside Drive. LMPD was called to the scene just before 3 a.m.

Family and friends gathered Saturday to appeal to the public for information.

“I know it's tough, and I know it's scary, but if you know something, please tell the authorities,” Jones’ father, Jerome Garrison said.

“Please we just need some sort of closure, you know?” Carron’s friend Delanea Cobb said.

Friends say Jones was found shot to death just outside the door where Carron’s six-month-old son was sleeping. Friends say Carron ran down the block to a friend’s house for help, and that’s where she was found dead. They say she was shot six times.

Cobb says she thinks Carron ran to lure whoever shot her away from her son. She has custody of the baby and he’s a big reason she wants closure in this case.

“We're just seeking justice for her so we can have answers to tell him,” Cobb said.

Jones' father says his son was a father of five, all under seven-years-old. “He was such a joy and touched so many lives,” Garrison said.

Family and friends say Carron wanted to go to college and Jones was pursuing music. Now, they want their voices heard, as they cry for help from the community.

“No matter how small it is, no matter how irrelevant you feel like it is, please [call police,” Cobb said.

If you have information about the homicides, call 574-LMPD. The tip line is anonymous.