Kentucky Derby Festival Queen crowned at 60th Fillies Derby Ball

As a brush fire spreads close to homes in southern Indiana, officials and residents are growing concerned.

The investigation by Cincinnati officials to discover what happened to 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

16-year-old Kyle Plush died trapped in a minivan, despite calling 911 for help.

Trapped in a minivan, Ohio teen dies after 911 calls for help fail to find him

Officers responded to calls of shots fired near the ferris wheel.

Teen arrested after being grazed by bullet, firing shots at Waterfront Park

While injuries depleted the offense, new quarterback Jawon Pass and wideout Dez Fitzpatrick delivered what Louisville fans came to see in Friday's annual Spring Game.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino makes a point to sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass at the end of the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Health officials say customers who may have eaten at the restaurant located at 4717 Dixie Highway from March 23 to April 12, 2018, may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of suspects to police.

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

The Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court work as ambassadors for the Festival.

The Fillies Inc. picks the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen with a spin of the wheel.

Five women make up the Royal Court for the Kentucky Derby Festival.

21-year-old Tara Dunaway was crowned the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen at the 60th Fillies Derby Ball.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's queen has been crowned.

Tara Dunaway of Leitchfield, Kentucky was named 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Saturday at the 60th annual Fillies Derby Ball at The Galt House.

The 21-year-old won the honor with the traditional spin of the wheel at the gala. The University of Louisville junior majors in business marketing.

This year's Derby Festival Princesses include Western Kentucky University senior Katie Bouchard of Owensboro, University of Kentucky senior Logan Howard of Louisville, University of Chicago senior Morgan A. Redmond of Louisville and University of Kentucky senior Caroline Will of Louisville.

Members of the Royal Court will be ambassadors for the Festival at dozens of events leading up to the Kentucky Derby. They are chosen for poise, personality, intelligence and community involvement. Each receives two $1,000 scholarships and an official wardrobe.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.