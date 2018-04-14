Kentucky Derby Festival Queen crowned at 60th Fillies Derby Ball - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival Queen crowned at 60th Fillies Derby Ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The Kentucky Derby Festival's queen has been crowned. 

Tara Dunaway of Leitchfield, Kentucky was named 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Saturday at the 60th annual Fillies Derby Ball at The Galt House. 

The 21-year-old won the honor with the traditional spin of the wheel at the gala.  The University of Louisville junior majors in business marketing. 

This year's Derby Festival Princesses include Western Kentucky University senior Katie Bouchard of Owensboro, University of Kentucky senior Logan Howard of Louisville, University of Chicago senior Morgan A. Redmond of Louisville and University of Kentucky senior Caroline Will of Louisville.

Members of the Royal Court will be ambassadors for the Festival at dozens of events leading up to the Kentucky Derby. They are chosen for poise, personality, intelligence and community involvement.  Each receives two $1,000 scholarships and an official wardrobe.

