LEWIS | LouCity off to best start in club history - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | LouCity off to best start in club history

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – George Davis IV scored a stoppage time goal to give Louisville City a win over Richmond Saturday night, a 2-1 decision for the team’s fourth straight win to open the season. That’s the best start in the club’s short history.

Louisville trailed 1-0 on a Brian Shriver goal in the 18th minute. The Boys in Purple took a 1-0 deficit into halftime, but rebounded in the 64th minute with Kyle Smith’s penalty kick goal to tie it at 1.

Davis IV’s stoppage time goal sealed the Louisville win.

Six different Louisville City players have scored so far this season.

Louisville (4-0) heads to Atlanta (1-0-2) next Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.