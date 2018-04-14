LEWIS | LouCity off to best start in club history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – George Davis IV scored a stoppage time goal to give Louisville City a win over Richmond Saturday night, a 2-1 decision for the team’s fourth straight win to open the season. That’s the best start in the club’s short history.

Louisville trailed 1-0 on a Brian Shriver goal in the 18th minute. The Boys in Purple took a 1-0 deficit into halftime, but rebounded in the 64th minute with Kyle Smith’s penalty kick goal to tie it at 1.

Davis IV’s stoppage time goal sealed the Louisville win.

Six different Louisville City players have scored so far this season.

Louisville (4-0) heads to Atlanta (1-0-2) next Saturday.

