WDRB News honored for 'Overall Excellence' by the Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News is proud to accept several first place awards from the Associated Press. 

The AP  handed out awards Saturday night, and WDRB News won first place for Overall Excellence. 

First place awards also went to producer Rachel Bailey, and videographer to Dominick Furhmann. 

First place for daytime newscast went to Erin Pryor and Cara Catlett. And First place evening newscast went to Rachel Bailey and Cara Catlett. 

WDRB News was also honored with a First place for both breaking news and digital coverage for our stories on the U of L scandal. 

Congratulations to everyone. 

