Health officials issue Hepatitis A warning after Kentucky McDonald's employee is infected

29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron were gunned down near Southside Drive a year ago this weekend.

Family cries for help from community to help solve double homicide in South Louisville

The Queen and the Royal Court work as ambassadors for the Festival at dozens of events.

The official condemnation of comments by the governor, and the work the House and Senate did finish on the final day.

Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of suspects to police.

Ky. Governor Matt Bevin is being widely criticized for comments about how he thinks a teachers rally that closed schools negatively impacted children.

The GOP-led Kentucky House passed a pair of resolutions condemning Governor Matt Bevin's comments suggesting children were abused because of the teacher rally in Frankfort.

GOP-led Ky. House votes to condemn Gov. Bevin for comment about children being 'sexually assaulted' while teachers rallied

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

(FOX NEWS) -- A McDonald’s employee in Kentucky could have potentially infected several customers with hepatitis A, local health officials report.

Officials are warning people who may have eaten at the Berea, KY, fast food chain or come into contact with the food handler on March 23 to be aware of any symptoms that may indicate they have been infected with the disease, such as fever, fatigue, nausea or joint pain, among others.

“Hepatitis A is caused by a virus that is passed person to person through fecal-oral contact,” officials at the Madison County health department said, Bloomberg reported. “The risk to patrons who ate at McDonald’s is very low. However, individuals who ate there on March 23rd should watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A from April 7th to May 12th.”

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

Hepatitis A rates had been steadily declining since each year since a preventative vaccine was introduced in 1995. However, in 2015, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed that 1,390 cases had been reported, up 151 from 2014.

Recently places like San Diego and Utah have been impacted more and more by the spread of the disease.

