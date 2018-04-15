Get in touch with nature at the 2nd Annual Louisville Earth Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before "Thunder Over Louisville" at night, you can take a walk through nature Saturday morning.

The 2nd Annual Louisville Earth Walk at Iroquois Park brings together many environmental organizations on April 21st.

The FREE family-friendly event is designed to celebrate the planet and raise awareness about ways people can take steps to create a more sustainable city.

The Louisville Earth Walk, from 9 a.m. to noon, will include music, information tables, brief talks and a nature-focused children's play area.

Most activities will happen at Iroquois Amphitheater with the 5-kilometer walk around Iroquois Park.

Click here to get connected to Louisville Earth Walk.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.