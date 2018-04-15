Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin: Comments linking sexual assault with teacher protests were misunderstood

In the video posted Sunday, Bevin apologized “for those who have been hurt by the things that were said.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests, he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

“For those of you, who understood what I’m saying, thank you. I appreciate that you do. But clearly a tremendous number of people did not fully appreciate it what it was that I was communicating,” Bevin said in a YouTube video post Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, following a day of teacher protests, Bevin said “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.”

The comments drew nationwide backlash, including an official condemnation from the Kentucky House of Representatives.

In the video posted Sunday, Bevin apologized “for those who have been hurt by the things that were said.”

“Sometimes the words that people say, the way in which they say it, or just the misunderstanding that comes from that can also have unintended consequences and I think that is what happened from the very things I said,” Bevin said in the video.

It is my responsibility to represent you, not only when I’m speaking to you but also when I’m speaking on your behalf. It is not my intent to hurt anyone...but to help us all move forward. We need each other. We’re in this together. #WeAreKY https://t.co/2MzQaoJGNk — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) April 15, 2018

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.