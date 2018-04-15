Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin: Comments linking sexual assault with t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin: Comments linking sexual assault with teacher protests were misunderstood

Posted: Updated:
In the video posted Sunday, Bevin apologized “for those who have been hurt by the things that were said.” In the video posted Sunday, Bevin apologized “for those who have been hurt by the things that were said.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests, he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

“For those of you, who understood what I’m saying, thank you. I appreciate that you do. But clearly a tremendous number of people did not fully appreciate it what it was that I was communicating,” Bevin said in a YouTube video post Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, following a day of teacher protests, Bevin said “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.”

The comments drew nationwide backlash, including an official condemnation from the Kentucky House of Representatives.

In the video posted Sunday, Bevin apologized “for those who have been hurt by the things that were said.” 

“Sometimes the words that people say, the way in which they say it, or just the misunderstanding that comes from that can also have unintended consequences and I think that is what happened from the very things I said,” Bevin said in the video.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.