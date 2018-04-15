More than 2K attend gay pride event in VP Pence's hometown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 2K attend gay pride event in VP Pence's hometown

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) -- A gay pride festival in Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana hometown attracted more than 2,000 revelers who watched bands and drag queens perform.

Saturday's festival in Columbus was believed to be a first for the city about 50 miles south of Indianapolis. The event was organized by local high school senior Erin Bailey, who identifies as bisexual.

Bailey tells The (Columbus) Republic she's thrilled that between 2,000 and 3,000 people converged on Columbus' downtown for the festival that featured bands, vendors and a drag queen competition.

Pence, who's a conservative Christian, grew up in Columbus. He signed a 2015 law as Indiana's governor that created a legal defense for businesses that objected to serving the LGBTQ community.

Lawmakers changed that law after it provoked a national backlash and boycott threats.

