200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns - WDRB 41 Louisville News

200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns

Posted: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.

A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.

The eggs were distributed from a farm in eastern North Carolina's Hyde County by Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms.

The notice says the recalled eggs include varieties sold in Food Lion and Walmart stores, and served at Waffle House restaurants.

The recall came about after the illnesses were reported and the FDA inspected the North Carolina farm.

Rose Acre Farms officials didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.