Stormwater projects to begin Monday to replace damaged drainage pipes in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Recent heavy rain has caused some damage to several drainage pipes in New Albany, city officials say. 

Starting Monday, the city's Stormwater Department will be replacing systems in two different locations so they can operate more efficiently. 

The first location is at the entrance of the Wildwood Subdivision. Officials say crews will replace the current pipe with a new, reinforced pipe that should last for at least 50 years. 

The entrance of the subdivision will be closed for the work to be done. Officials urge residents to use the Braeview Drive exit. 

Weather depending, the project is only expected to last one day. 

The second project will take place once the first is complete. Workers will be replacing an existing pipe along Captain Frank Road and installing a new drainage infrastructure. 

Officials say Captain Frank Road, north of the Valley View intersection, will be closed.

Detour signs will be posted in both areas during construction to help with traffic while crews work.

