The best exercises to help alleviate back pain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - If you have lower back pain, you are not alone. 80% of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetimes. It is the most common cause of job-related disability and a leading contributor to missed work days.

Pain can begin abruptly as a result of an accident or by lifting something heavy, or it can develop over time due to age-related changes of the spine. Sedentary lifestyles also can set the stage for low back pain, especially when a weekday routine of getting too little exercise is punctuated by strenuous weekend activity.

Director of Health and Well-being at Proformance, Carlos Rivas, shares some of the best exercises to combat lower back pain.

Perform 2-3 sets of 10 repetitions of each exercise:

1. Forward folds to push-up to inch worm

2. Figure 4 foam roller

3. Leg lowering exercise

4. Back extension/cobra pose

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to the Miss America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience. Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or (502)741-9428. For more guided exercise and information, please visit www.proformanceresults.com.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.