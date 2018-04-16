Hot Brown recipe is one of Kentucky's best known dishes that can easily be made at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - This recipe is an ode to the Brown Hotel's legendary Hot Brown.

This unique, open-faced sandwich has been served since 1926 and is still craved almost 100 years later.

Roasted turkey breast is served over thick-sliced toast & adorned with a rich, cheesy Mornay sauce & crisp bacon. Roasted tomatoes bring bright flavor and help complete the meal.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell explains how to make the signature dish at home. Starting April 25, 2018, you can buy a Hot Brown Pre + Pared Meal Kit at Kroger to help speed up the process.

KY Hot Brown

(Makes 2 servings)

1 lb. Raw Turkey Breast Filet

1 Tbl. Canola or Veg. Oil

As needed Salt & Pepper

1/3 c. Shredded Parmesan Cheese

½ c. Heavy Cream

2 Roma Tomatoes (sliced in half longways)

2 slices Bacon

2 Tbl. All Purpose Flour

2 Tbl. Salted Butter

2 slices Thick Sliced Bread (toasted)

Sear Turkey- Preheat oven to 350°F. While oven is heating, heat large skillet over medium heat with 1 Tbsp. oil. Use paper towel to pat turkey dry, then season with salt & pepper. Place turkey in hot skillet & cook for 5-6 minutes on one side until lightly browned then flip. Place cut tomatoes skin side down in the skillet & place skillet in oven*. Cook for about 10-12 minutes, until turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

Crisp Bacon + Make Mornay Sauce- While turkey is cooking, heat medium skillet over medium heat & cook bacon until crisp & browned on both sides. Remove bacon from skillet & reserve for garnish, saving the drippings in the skillet. Reduce heat to medium low & add butter & flour to skillet. Cook, whisking constantly with a small whisk or fork, until nutty & flour is incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Add cream to skillet, bring to a simmer then whisk in cheese. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

Toast Bread + Finish Turkey- When turkey has finished cooking, remove skillet & turn off oven. Place bread slices on oven rack to toast, about 2-3 minutes. Move turkey & tomatoes to cutting board to rest. Pour any juices in skillet into mornay sauce & stir.

Assemble Meal- Cut toast into triangles & place two triangles on each plate. Slice turkey & fan out over the toast, placing tomatoes next to toast. Spoon mornay sauce over top of turkey and garnish with bacon.

*If you do not have an oven-safe skillet, transfer turkey and tomatoes to a foil or parchment lined baking sheet before placing in oven.

