Mike Marshall makes his Ohio Valley Wrestling debut!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB traffic reporter Mike Marshall jumped into the wrestling ring this weekend for his debut.

Mike was set to face off against Shannon the Dude this weekend at the Ohio Valley Wrestling event.

But when the dude didn't show up, Shannon's wrestling partner, Adam Revolver, wound up in this match blindfolded.

