REMINDER: Second Street Bridge to close Thursday, April 19 for Thunder preps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is this weekend, and that means drivers who use the Second Street Bridge will have to plan to take an alternate route starting Thursday.

The Second Street bridge will close at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 19 so crews can begin preparations for Saturday's air show and fireworks. It will remained closed until 2 p.m. on April 22. 

The Big Four pedestrian bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday while planes practice for the air show. On Thunder day, the Big Four will be closed from 9 a.m. until midnight, but pedestrians who wish to use the bridge to cross can do so after the fireworks have ended from 10 p.m. to  midnight. Signs will be in place to notify the public about the restrictions.  

Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 21. This year's theme is "A Disco Thunder." 

