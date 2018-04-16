Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne to perform in Louisville during Derby week

The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to state and federal charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a lucrative nationwide "online brothel," authorities said.

Backpage brought in a half-billion dollars since it began in 2004, mostly though prominent risque advertising for escorts and massages, among other services and some goods for sale, according to federal prosecutors. Authorities allege the site was often u

Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

The CEO of Starbucks Corp. said he wants to personally apologize to two black men who were arrested while sitting inside one of the chain's coffee shops in Philadelphia, an incident that prompted accusations of racism on social media.

Starbucks "stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling," Chief executive Kevin Johnson said in a statement. He said he wants to meet with the men to offer a "face-to-face apology."

Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of suspects to police.

The eggs were distributed from a farm in eastern North Carolina's Hyde County by Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms.

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

Father of teen shot in face in Jeffersontown advocates for gun safety

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is set to perform in Louisville during Derby week.

The Grammy Award-winner and platinum-selling recording artist will headline Derby Soundstage 2018 on Thursday, May 3 at the Broadbent Arena.

Rapper 2 Chainz and R&B singer K. Michelle are also expected to perform at the concert.

Breakout star Cardi B. was also scheduled to appear, but was forced to cancel due to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster with a starting price of $70. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Refunds are available for people no longer wanting to attend because of the lineup change.

