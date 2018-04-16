Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne to perform in Louisville during Derb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne to perform in Louisville during Derby week

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Image Courtesy: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is set to perform in Louisville during Derby week.

The Grammy Award-winner and platinum-selling recording artist will headline Derby Soundstage 2018 on Thursday, May 3 at the Broadbent Arena.

Rapper 2 Chainz and R&B singer K. Michelle are also expected to perform at the concert.

Breakout star Cardi B. was also scheduled to appear, but was forced to cancel due to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster with a starting price of $70. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Refunds are available for people no longer wanting to attend because of the lineup change.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

