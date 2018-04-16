Jeffersontown Police Officer helps ducks cross busy intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When officers vow to serve and protect, that doesn't just mean for humans.

Video of a Jeffersontown Police officer helping a mother duck and her babies cross a busy has gone viral.

The video was captured during the morning rush on Friday, April 13 on Hurstbourne Parkway near Linn Station Road.

Israel McCullough posted video of who we're told is Officer Diane Lewis to his Facebook page and it has already been viewed more than 89,000 times and shared more than 1,500 times.

