Radcliff man accused of handcuffing, raping and torturing woman for a week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man was arrested Saturday after police say he held a woman captive for seven days, torturing her and sexually assaulting her repeatedly.

According to an arrest warrant, 31-year-old Michael Metcalf Jr. imprisoned the woman in his Radcliff apartment from April 7-13. During that time, he allegedly used handcuffs to keep her restrained.

Radcliff Police say he also sexually assaulted and sodomized her, and that she, "engaged in sexual intercourse with him out of fear of being further harmed."

Additionally, police say he tortured her in numerous ways, including choking her to the point of unconsciousness, beating her with a walking cane and burning her with cigarettes. According to the arrest report, the woman had, "multiple, visible bruises" and other injuries to her legs, arms and buttocks.

Police say Metcalf stole the woman's phone in an effort to prevent her from contacting authorities.

"When I got here, they were sitting there, and she wasn't locked up or trapped that I know of," said Metcalf's sister, Deanna Ford. "I didn't see a bunch of bruises or anything."

Ford said she stays at Metcalf's home periodically and she returned Friday the day before his arrest. In fact, she refuted most of what was in the police report, describing a physically intense relationship between Metcalf and the woman that included spanking.

"They both had talked about doing some things like 50 Shades of Grey," Ford said.

By policy, WDRB does not identify alleged sexual assault victims. Police do describe it as a "domestic violence" incident, and court records show that Metcalf already had three prior convictions related to domestic violence assault against different victims dating back to 2007.

"I think it's just a little argument between them," Ford said. " As far as a rape charge or a sodomy, I can't see that."

A warrant was issued for Metcalf's arrest on April 14, and he was taken into custody later that day. He's charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth degree assault and theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

