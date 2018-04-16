Radcliff man accused of raping and torturing woman over 7-day period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man was arrested Saturday after police say he held a woman captive for seven days, torturing her and sexually assaulting her repeatedly.

According to an arrest warrant, 31-year-old Michael Metcalf Jr. imprisoned the woman in his Radcliff apartment from April 7 to April 13. During that time, he allegedly used handcuffs to keep her restrained.

Radcliff Police say he also sexually assaulted and sodomized her, and that she, "engaged in sexual intercourse with him out of fear of being further harmed."

Additionally, police say he tortured her in numerous ways, including choking her to the point of unconsciousness, beating her with a walking cane and burning her with cigarettes. According to the arrest report, the woman had, "multiple, visible bruises" and other injuries to her legs, arms and buttocks.

Police say Metcalf stole the woman's phone in an effort to prevent her from contacting authorities.

The woman's relationship to Metcalf is not explained in the warrant, but police do describe it as a "domestic violence" incident. Court records show that Metcalf already had three prior convictions related to domestic violence assault.

A warrant was issued for Metcalf's arrest on April 14, and he was taken into custody later that day. He's charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth degree assault and theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.