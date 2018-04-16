Construction crews working on foundation for new west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction crews working on foundation for new west Louisville YMCA facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a move toward building a healthier west Louisville as construction continues on a new YMCA facility.

The new YMCA is being built at West Broadway and South 17th Street.

Crews are working on the foundation, which is an important first step in a project that aims to transform the community.

The facility will be 77,000 square feet and has a $28 million price tag. It will be called the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

Construction officially kicked off in February. The project has created dozens of jobs and contractors are still looking to fill some of those positions, ranging from concrete work to electrical.

A job fair was held for the project Monday morning. All of the construction contract bids for the project have been awarded and crews are now digging out the facility’s foundation.

D.J. Berry, senior project manager for Wehr Constructors, said “It’s been a long time to get us to this point, and we’re really excited to get started and we’re really excited to see how this is going to change the landscape in west Louisville."

In addition to a YMCA, the facility will also house a Republic Bank, a Norton Healthcare facility, a physical therapy facility and a counseling center.

The YMCA is scheduled to open in mid to late 2019.

