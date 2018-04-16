3 dozen sheep killed in lightning strike in southwest Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 dozen sheep killed in lightning strike in southwest Kentucky

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lightning strike killed nearly three-dozen sheep in Kentucky.

It happened over the weekend in Logan County near Bowling Green.  

A lightning strike hit a tree and the strike killed 31 sheep in the area. Crist Byler owns the farm and says some of his property was damaged too.

Byler is a retired truck driver and has been sheep farming since 2015. He's also still worried about some of the sheep that survived the strike.

"There was a couple lambs that I was kinda worried about. They were hit. They were wobbly. So I've been trying to keep an eye on them and they seem to have made it through."

The odds of getting struck by lightning in a year alone are one in about 1 million.

