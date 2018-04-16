Against the Grain scraps plan for microbrewery at Swiss Hall

Against The Grain brewery planned to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville craft brewery Against the Grain has abandoned its plan to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against the Grain cited resistance by the Louisville Metro Planning Commission to the brewery’s request to rezone the property at 719 Lynn Street.

“The Planning Commission expressed concerns, and the suggestions they made to render the project acceptable would have caused us to deliver a product of lower quality than we expect of ourselves,” the brewery said in a news release Monday. “We respect their decision but do not want to engage in a project that cannot live up to the potential we believe it has.”

It would have been the fast-growing brewery’s third location. Against The Grain has a brewery and smokehouse at Slugger Field and a production facility in Portland.

The Fraternal Order of Police Deputy Lodge 25 had the Swiss Hall property listed for sale last year for $875,000.

Against the Grain had planned to renovate the three-story Swiss Hall building into a small bar serving pub fare, a banquet hall and music venue and staff offices, according to a rezoning application filed in November with Louisville Metro Planning and Design.

The 2.6-acre site includes a large green space that Against the Grain had planned to make into a beer garden “with multiple tables and social activity space.”

