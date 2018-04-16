Against the Grain scraps plan for microbrewery at Swiss Hall

Louisville craft brewery Against the Grain has abandoned its plan to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
The Kentucky House of Representatives voted Friday to override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a tax bill that raises $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin’s economic development secretary is imploring lawmakers not to override the governor’s veto of a hastily passed bill that would raise tax revenue but also eliminate an incentive program under which the state has promised hundreds of millions of dollars to Ford, Toyota and GE Appliances.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday he will veto the tax overhaul and two-year state budget passed by the legislature last week, forcing lawmakers in Republican-controlled House and Senate to either muster the votes to override him or to head back to the drawing board.More >>
Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare have approved a proposal to sell the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, brushing aside criticism that the $9-per-share undervalues Kindred.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
