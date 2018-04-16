Bellarmine University earns StormReady designation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine University earns StormReady designation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is ready for severe weather.

The school has earned the National Weather Service's StormReady Campus designation. That means Bellarmine has met or exceeded a set of standards for monitoring, communicating and responding to the threat of dangerous weather.

Bellarmine is committed to keeping emergency operations up to date and conducts tornado drills. It also has several methods to get weather alerts to students and staff.

John Gordon, the chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Louisville office, says the school is the first private university in Kentucky to earn the designation.

"When you've got over 5,000 universities across the country and only 225 of them are storm ready and only 50 of them are private universities, it tells you it's an elite type of place to be in," Gordon said.

He added, "With the threat of tornadoes in Louisville we've had 10 in the 11 years that I have verified, I have lived here, and it's going to happen again."

Bellarmine joins six state universities as StormReady campuses. Louisville was recognized as a StormReady community in 2015.

