Kentucky health department recommends hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in counties affected by outbreak

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

Indiana State Police say two men were arrested in an SUV pulled over near Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say two men were arrested in an SUV pulled over near Indianapolis.

The suspect's sister said the two were involved in "some things like 50 Shades of Grey."

The suspect's sister said the two were involved in "some things like 50 Shades of Grey."

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health is urging everyone in counties affected by the recent hepatitis A outbreak to receive vaccinations for the disease.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd Counties, according to a news release.

To date, 311 cases of the disease have been reported in the state. Of that number, 214 were in the Jefferson County/Louisville area. One person has died as a result of the disease.

"Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable illness," said Dr. Jeffrey Howard, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, in a statement. "DPH recommends all children, ages 1 year through 18, receive the hepatitis A vaccine as well as adults who want to prevent themselves from an acute hepatitis A infection. In these counties with local transmission of the hepatitis A virus, we recommend everyone be vaccinated per guidelines to help stop this outbreak."

For adults, the vaccine is typically given in two doses: an initial vaccination followed by another six months later.

Dr. Paul Schulz, an infectious disease specialist and system epidemiologist for Norton Healthcare, said the first vaccine will provide a good boost of immunity on its own. And he said now is a good time to start the vaccine series as the city prepares for thousands of visitors for the Kentucky Derby.

"If there are any concerns, getting vaccinated right now would be best so you have a couple weeks for that vaccine to take effect and get the protection in place," Schulz said.

Since 2006, the CDC has recommended children receive the hepatitis A vaccine series. All Kentucky students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to have the two doses before the next school year starts.

Schulz said most adults have never been vaccinated, because it was never a requirement for them during their childhoods. So even if an adult is not in one of the main risk groups, Schulz said it could be a good idea to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others.

"You never know who it is going to be that will be harmed," he said. "So that's why we recommend that people get vaccinated rather than just taking their chances."

Those considered at high-risk of contracting hepatitis A include:

those who travel to countries where hepatitis A is common

men who have sex with other men

those who use illegal drugs

those who are homeless

those who have chronic liver disease such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C

those who are being treated with clotting-factor concentrates

those who work with hepatitis A-infected animals, people, or laboratory work

those who expect to have close personal contact with an international adoptee from a country where hepatitis A is common

For more information, CLICK HERE. And you can see a list of tips from the ___ below:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.