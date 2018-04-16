UPDATE: Ky. health department recommends hepatitis A vaccination - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Ky. health department recommends hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in counties affected by outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health is urging everyone in counties affected by the recent hepatitis A outbreak to receive vaccinations for the disease.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

To date, 311 cases of the disease have been reported in the state. Of that number, 214 were in the Jefferson County/Louisville area. One person has died as a result of the disease.

"Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable illness," said Dr. Jeffrey Howard, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, in a statement. "DPH recommends all children, ages 1 year through 18, receive the hepatitis A vaccine as well as adults who want to prevent themselves from an acute hepatitis A infection. In these counties with local transmission of the hepatitis A virus, we recommend everyone be vaccinated per guidelines to help stop this outbreak."

For adults, the vaccine is typically given in two doses: an initial vaccination, followed by another six months later.

