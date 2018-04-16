Sting, Robert Plant, John Mayer headline music lineup for Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Hal Heiner resigns from Bevin cabinet to accept seat on Ky. Board of Education

Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

Father of teen shot in face in Jeffersontown advocates for gun safety

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

UPDATE: Ky. health department recommends hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in counties affected by outbreak

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Sting and Robert Plant headline this year's Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

Organizers of the festival released the music lineup which says Sting, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters will headline Sunday and John Mayer and Lenny Kravitz will headline on Saturday.

Bourbon & Beyond is scheduled for September 22 and 23 at Champions Park in Louisville. Other acts performing on multiple stages include Counting Crows, Sheryl Crow, Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!, Gov't Mule, and Blackberry Smoke.

The festival also features master distillers and celebrity chefs focusing on bourbon. Tom Colicchio, Edward Lee, Stephanie Izard, and Aarón Sánchez lead the culinary lineup of more than 20 local and nationally known chefs.

Bourbon & Beyond general admission tickets, VIP packages, camping and hotel packages, as well as special event tickets go on sale Friday, April 20, at 12:00 PM EDT. Visit www.BourbonandBeyond.com for more details.

Single day tickets start at $80. A weekend pass starts at $129.

Here is a list of artists included in the music lineup:

Sting

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters

John Mayer

Lenny Kravitz

Counting Crows

David Byrne

Sheryl Crow

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!

Kaleo

Gov't Mule

Keb' Mo'

Blackberry Smoke

JJ Grey & Mofro

Don Felder

The Record Company

Del McCoury Band

Joseph

Magpie Salute

Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers

Larkin Poe

The Last Bandoleros

Swimming With Bears.

The Travelin' McCourys

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Ben Sollee

River Whyless

Lindsay Lou

Among the celebrity chefs spotlighted at the festival:

Tom Colicchio (Top Chef head judge)

Edward Lee (Executive Chef for 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry in Louisville, KY

Stephanie Izard (Chef/Partner at Girl & the Goat, Little Goat Diner, and Duck Duck Goat in Chicago, IL)

Aarón Sánchez (Chef/Owner at Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, LA; MasterChef judge)

Ray Garcia (Chef/Owner at Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria in Los Angeles, CA)

Damaris Phillips (Louisville, KY native, Food Network host, cookbook author)

Akhtar Nawab (Louisville, KY native, Chef/Owner at Alta Calidad in New York City, Fero in Birmingham, AL and Prather's on the Alley in Washington, DC)

Alex Thomopoulos (Chef, blogger, Bravo.com's Going Off The Menu)

Jose Salazar (Chef/Owner at Mita and Salazar in Cincinnati, OH; 2018 James Beard Foundation nominee)

Anthony Lamas (Chef/Owner at Seviche, a Latin Restaurant in Louisville, KY)

Annie Pettry (Chef/Owner at Decca in Louisville, KY)

Ryan Rogers (Owner of Feast BBQ, Royals Hot Chicken and bar Vetti in Louisville, KY)

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.