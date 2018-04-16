Sting, Robert Plant, John Mayer headline music lineup for Bourbo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sting, Robert Plant, John Mayer headline music lineup for Bourbon & Beyond Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Sting and Robert Plant headline this year's Bourbon & Beyond Festival. 

Organizers of the festival released the music lineup which says Sting, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters will headline Sunday and John Mayer and Lenny Kravitz will headline on Saturday.

Bourbon & Beyond is scheduled for September 22 and 23 at Champions Park in Louisville. Other acts performing on multiple stages include Counting Crows, Sheryl Crow, Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!, Gov't Mule, and Blackberry Smoke. 

The festival also features master distillers and celebrity chefs focusing on bourbon. Tom Colicchio, Edward Lee, Stephanie Izard, and Aarón Sánchez lead the culinary lineup of more than 20 local and nationally known chefs.

Bourbon & Beyond general admission tickets, VIP packages, camping and hotel packages, as well as special event tickets go on sale Friday, April 20, at 12:00 PM EDT. Visit www.BourbonandBeyond.com for more details.

Single day tickets start at $80. A weekend pass starts at $129. 

Here is a list of artists included in the music lineup: 
Sting 
Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters 
John Mayer
Lenny Kravitz
Counting Crows 
David Byrne
Sheryl Crow
Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!
Kaleo
Gov't Mule
Keb' Mo' 
Blackberry Smoke
JJ Grey & Mofro
Don Felder
The Record Company
Del McCoury Band
Joseph
Magpie Salute
Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers
Larkin Poe
The Last Bandoleros
Swimming With Bears. 
The Travelin' McCourys
Billy Strings
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Ben Sollee
River Whyless
Lindsay Lou

Among the celebrity chefs spotlighted at the festival:  

Tom Colicchio (Top Chef head judge) 
Edward Lee (Executive Chef for 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry in Louisville, KY
Stephanie Izard (Chef/Partner at Girl & the Goat, Little Goat Diner, and Duck Duck Goat in Chicago, IL)
Aarón Sánchez (Chef/Owner at Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, LA; MasterChef judge)
Ray Garcia (Chef/Owner at Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria in Los Angeles, CA)
Damaris Phillips (Louisville, KY native, Food Network host, cookbook author)
Akhtar Nawab (Louisville, KY native, Chef/Owner at Alta Calidad in New York City, Fero in Birmingham, AL and Prather's on the Alley in Washington, DC)
Alex Thomopoulos (Chef, blogger, Bravo.com's Going Off The Menu)
Jose Salazar (Chef/Owner at Mita and Salazar in Cincinnati, OH; 2018 James Beard Foundation nominee) 
Anthony Lamas (Chef/Owner at Seviche, a Latin Restaurant in Louisville, KY) 
Annie Pettry (Chef/Owner at Decca in Louisville, KY)
Ryan Rogers (Owner of Feast BBQ, Royals Hot Chicken and bar Vetti in Louisville, KY) 

