Louisville man accused of leading Shepherdsville Police on 2-mile chase after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he drove away from the scene of an accident in Bullitt County, leading Shepherdsville Police on a high-speed chase that lasted about two miles.

According to an arrest report, the events took place on April 13, just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Conestoga Parkway and Keystone Crossroads.

Police say 46-year-old Thomas Burns was driving a pickup truck when he hit two vehicles near the intersection. Instead of stopping, police say he put his truck in reverse and drove away "at a high rate of speed."

According to the arrest report, Shepherdsville Police officers followed behind Burns, with lights and sirens activated. Police say he drove at a high rate of speed, "passing vehicles in double yellow zones and in construction zones in heavy traffic."

Burns allegedly drove for about two miles before he stopped, even passing a police station full of police officers during the pursuit.

When confronted by police, Burns allegedly told officers he drove away because, "he was scared and thought the person he hit was going to assault him." He also had no proof of insurance, according to the arrest report.

Burns was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident (or failure to render aid or assistance), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required vehicle insurance.

He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.