John Stamos welcomes son, names him after father

John Stamos and wife Caitlin welcome a son they named Billy.

NEW YORK (AP) -- John Stamos is a first-time father at age 54.

The "Fuller House" star announced on Instagram the birth of his son, Billy Stamos. Stamos says the child is named after the actor's father.

Stamos says, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and son."

From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed pic.twitter.com/eWtCpJJDTZ — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 16, 2018

Stamos and 31-year-old Caitlin McHugh married in February. His publicist says "Billy and Mom are both home and healthy."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.