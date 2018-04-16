Police: Brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana leaves 4 injured - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: Brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana leaves 4 injured

Posted: Updated:
Police say four people were injured in a brawl at this temple in suburban Indianapolis. Police say four people were injured in a brawl at this temple in suburban Indianapolis.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) - Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

He tells a local TV station that the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it's believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.

Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
