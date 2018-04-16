Police: Brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana leaves 4 injured

Indiana State Police have arrested three people after receiving a tip that a wanted man was hiding in a home in Austin.More >>
Police in Minneapolis are looking for a man seen on video brutally attacking a bus driver.
Kentucky's Attorney General's office may end up investigating one of its own.
Indiana State Police say two men were arrested in an SUV pulled over near Indianapolis.
Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.
Police say he gave an explanation for why he fled, but it wasn't good enough to prevent his arrest.
Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
Officials say the victim and witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and names of suspects to police.
