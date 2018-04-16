Indiana traffic stop leads to seizure of 78 pounds of illegal ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana traffic stop leads to seizure of 78 pounds of illegal marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Indiana State Police arrested two men near Indianapolis with 78 pounds of marijuana. Indiana State Police arrested two men near Indianapolis with 78 pounds of marijuana.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop by police near Indianapolis uncovered an SUV packed with marijuana. 

Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Expedition on Interstate 70 near Greenfield about 11 a.m. Monday for weaving in the lane. 

When officers looked inside, the SUV was packed with 78 pounds of marijuana sealed in clear bags. The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000.

Police arrested the driver, 51-year-old Christian Elie of Elbert, Colorado and his passenger, 42-year-old Austin Johnson of Indianapolis.

Both men were taken to the Hancock County Jail on preliminary drug charges. 

