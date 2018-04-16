GUEST POV: Employers should participate in SummerWorks program

By Michael Gritton

Executive Director, KentuckianaWorks

Even though the unemployment rate is low, many young people in our community are still struggling to find quality summer jobs.

I'm sure you remember your first summer job. It was where you learned the culture of a work environment -- showing up on time, giving customers good customer service, taking direction from a supervisor, working as part of a team.

Today's youth are no different. They need the same kind of first job opportunity you had -- and research shows if they get it, they go on to work and to pursue higher education at higher rates than kids who don't work in the summer.

Last year, 36 private sector companies hired through SummerWorks. But with over 2,500 youth already signed up for this year's program, we need even more employers to hire young people this summer. SummerWorks participants are talented and motivated. They want the same thing you wanted when you were young -- a chance to earn money, to prove themselves, and to learn about the world of work.

So, if you're an employer, step up and hire a young person this summer. It's the one move that can change a young person's life and make your company - and our community - stronger.

To learn how, go to summerworks.org. One young person at a time - that's how we build a better Louisville.

I'm Michael Gritton and that's my Point of View.