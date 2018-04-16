INDOT changes plans to fix Highway 111 near Horseshoe Southern Indiana

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

Major rain through the winter and spring has washed away major parts of Highway 111. Earlier this year, cracks as wide as six inches began opening near Horseshoe Southern Indiana and continued growing every day.

“They're pretty dangerous,” said Megan Swartz, who works at the casino. “They're really bad at night. They need some reflectors or something on the roads.”

Since then, those cracks have become ditches that measure six feet high in some areas.

Highway 111 is a main artery pumping traffic into New Albany, and employees at the casino said lane shifts and closures haven't stopped people from getting there.

“I don't really think it's affecting too many numbers,” Swartz said. “There are quite a few people out there, but it's definitely not safe with people leaving after drinking.”

Road crews have prioritized the worst-hit areas and will fix them one at a time. An area near Two Mile Lane is first on the list. One lane is closed and a temporary stop light directs traffic. Work started there last week and will continue for another week. The light will be here until construction is finished at this location.

Growing problems in other areas have caused crews to change their plans.

“They were going to move on down to just across from the casino at the second site, but we have re-prioritized to about 200 feet north of the casino where a slide has occurred," INDOT Public Information Officer Harry Maginity said.

Maginity said although part of the lane sinks more each day, it doesn't appear the cracks are spreading any further into traffic.

“It is dropping, but it's not moving into the roadway area any further,” he said.

This construction is a temporary fix, and INDOT officials said they're considering a more permanent one in the future, like one day relocating the road further from the river.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.