INDOT changes plans to fix Highway 111 near Horseshoe Southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -

Major rain through the winter and spring has washed away major parts of Highway 111. Earlier this year, cracks as wide as six inches began opening near Horseshoe Southern Indiana and continued growing every day. 

“They're pretty dangerous,” said Megan Swartz, who works at the casino. “They're really bad at night. They need some reflectors or something on the roads.”

Since then, those cracks have become ditches that measure six feet high in some areas.

Highway 111 is a main artery pumping traffic into New Albany, and employees at the casino said lane shifts and closures haven't stopped people from getting there.

“I don't really think it's affecting too many numbers,” Swartz said. “There are quite a few people out there, but it's definitely not safe with people leaving after drinking.”

Road crews have prioritized the worst-hit areas and will fix them one at a time. An area near Two Mile Lane is first on the list. One lane is closed and a temporary stop light directs traffic. Work started there last week and will continue for another week. The light will be here until construction is finished at this location.

Growing problems in other areas have caused crews to change their plans.

“They were going to move on down to just across from the casino at the second site, but we have re-prioritized to about 200 feet north of the casino where a slide has occurred," INDOT Public Information Officer Harry Maginity said. 

Maginity said although part of the lane sinks more each day, it doesn't appear the cracks are spreading any further into traffic.

“It is dropping, but it's not moving into the roadway area any further,” he said. 

This construction is a temporary fix, and INDOT officials said they're considering a more permanent one in the future, like one day relocating the road further from the river.

