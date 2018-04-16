Louisville man now being charged as an adult in shooting of his - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man now being charged as an adult in shooting of his teenage friend

Posted: Updated:
William Meyer appeared in court Monday morning on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a minor. William Meyer appeared in court Monday morning on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Jacob Toborowsky has had three surgeries and can't fully open his mouth. Jacob Toborowsky has had three surgeries and can't fully open his mouth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the face earlier this year, and now his friend accused of pulling the trigger is being charged as an adult.

William Meyer appeared in court Monday morning on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a minor. He's accused of shooting 18-year-old Jacob Toborowsky in January at Meyer's home in Saratoga Woods in Jeffersontown.

At the time, a family member said Meyer was waving the gun around when it fired.

Toborowsky has had three surgeries and can't fully open his mouth. His father hopes this is an opportunity to talk about gun violence.

"I think many people have had enough is enough of gun violence," David Toborowsky said. "So how do we turn this negative into a positive and really address these issues?"

A not guilty plea was entered in court for Meyer, and a judge agreed to keep him on home incarceration. He is allowed to go to school and medical appointments.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.