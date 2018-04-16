Louisville man now being charged as an adult in shooting of his teenage friend

Jacob Toborowsky has had three surgeries and can't fully open his mouth.

William Meyer appeared in court Monday morning on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a minor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the face earlier this year, and now his friend accused of pulling the trigger is being charged as an adult.

William Meyer appeared in court Monday morning on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a minor. He's accused of shooting 18-year-old Jacob Toborowsky in January at Meyer's home in Saratoga Woods in Jeffersontown.

At the time, a family member said Meyer was waving the gun around when it fired.

Toborowsky has had three surgeries and can't fully open his mouth. His father hopes this is an opportunity to talk about gun violence.

"I think many people have had enough is enough of gun violence," David Toborowsky said. "So how do we turn this negative into a positive and really address these issues?"

A not guilty plea was entered in court for Meyer, and a judge agreed to keep him on home incarceration. He is allowed to go to school and medical appointments.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.