LMPD officers clean up community center as part of mayor's Give - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers clean up community center as part of mayor's Give A Day volunteer week

Posted: Updated:
Officers braved the cold and snow to do some good for their community on Monday. Officers braved the cold and snow to do some good for their community on Monday.
On Monday morning, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's 8th Division worked to clean up St. Mary's Center. a community center for adults with intellectual disabilities. On Monday morning, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's 8th Division worked to clean up St. Mary's Center. a community center for adults with intellectual disabilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers braved the cold and snow to do some good for their community on Monday.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day service week is underway. On Monday morning, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's 8th Division worked to clean up St. Mary's Center, a community center for adults with intellectual disabilities.

About a dozen officers did yard work like laying mulch, and other small projects.

"We're gonna come back when the weather is more cooperative, and do some power washing," said Major Jamey Schwab, commander of LMPD's 8th Division. "Obviously we're out here fighting snow showers and 35 degree weather, but the officers love getting into this type of stuff. It's a great way for us to give back to the community. And obviously that's what the Give A Day week is all about."

For a list of ways you can get involved in the mayor's Give A Day week, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.