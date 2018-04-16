Developer breaks ground on apartments near the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

ARC Construction broke ground on a new luxury apartment complex at the base of the Big Four Bridge.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is expected to get an economic boost from more development near the Big Four Bridge.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, the developer and other city leaders held a groundbreaking Monday for new apartments and an office building to be built on the former Colston Park property on Mulberry Street.

Developers say the apartments are still in the design phase, but they expect to build 24 apartments, of both one-and two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 1,300 to 1,500 square feet.

ARC Construction is the developer, contractor and property owner. The new office building attached to the apartment development will house ARC Construction headquarters. ARC president Alan Muncy said it's a prime location near many restaurant and shops. And he said the goal is to make sure the apartments fit the look and feel of the neighborhood.

"We're probably going to start at around $1,200 a unit for one bedroom, $1,200 to $1,400 a unit for one bedrooms and go up from there," he said.

Moore said the apartments will bring more life to the waterfront.

"We are now a community that wants to be able to walk to a restaurant or a pub or a concert that is on the riverfront," he said. "You'll be able to do it right here. Obviously, high-end housing in downtown Jeffersonville is something new."

Construction should begin within the next month. The complex could open as early as the spring of 2019.

