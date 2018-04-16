Gov. Matt Bevin's apology for Friday's controversial comments getting mixed reaction

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

Somewhere children were sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs or hurt in some fashion because schools were closed and they were left without supervision, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Friday.

VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

VIDEO | Gov. Bevin 'guarantees' children in Kentucky were 'sexually assaulted' as a result of Friday's school closure

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

Hal Heiner resigns from Bevin cabinet to accept seat on Ky. Board of Education

Hal Heiner resigns from Bevin cabinet to accept seat on Ky. Board of Education

Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say he restrained her in handcuffs, burned her with cigarettes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

Father of teen shot in face in Jeffersontown advocates for gun safety

Father of teen shot in face in Jeffersontown advocates for gun safety

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

UPDATE: Ky. health department recommends hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in counties affected by outbreak

UPDATE: Ky. health department recommends hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in counties affected by outbreak

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers and their supporters across Kentucky wore black Monday to show their anger at comments made by Gov. Matt Bevin.

On Friday, Bevin said children had been harmed because they were left home alone after massive teacher protests shut down several school districts.

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today, a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” Bevin told a small group of reporters outside the Capitol.

Bevin released a video on Sunday apologizing for the comments.

“Many people have been confused or hurt or just misunderstand what it was that I was trying to communicate,” Bevin said. “I'm sorry for those of you, every single one of you, that has been hurt by things that I've said.”

Regina Boone, president of the Hardin County Education Association, said Monday she is not ready to accept Bevin’s apology.

“That wasn't an apology," she said. "Someone made him do it, but that wasn't a genuine apology."

Boone said Bevin's comments were especially painful because she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. Boone said her stepfather raped her when she was 13 years old.

“Our governor is wrong to even insinuate that a child could have been hurt because we're fighting for the things that we believe in,” Boone said.

A number of Bevin’s political opponents, such as Democratic Secretary of State Alison Grimes, also expressed doubt that the apology was sincere.

Grimes posted on Twitter, "Actual translation: ‘Meant what I said. Could have said it better. Sorry, not sorry.’”

Republican Rep. Phil Moffett of Louisville called Bevin’s comments disappointing, unnecessary and hurtful. But he believes Bevin is truly sorry.

“It maybe could have been said a little bit better," Moffett said. "But the reality is when someone makes a mistake, and they're willing to apologize for it, I'm willing to accept that apology."

The dispute with Bevin has no doubt fired up teachers. Now Boone hopes it also energizes survivors of child abuse.

“I am proud of who I've become. You can do the same,” she said. ”Your past doesn't dictate who you are. You determine who you are.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved