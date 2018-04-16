JCPS opens application period for anyone hoping to start a charter school

Anyone wishing to start a charter school in Jefferson County can now submit an application to do so.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone hoping to open a charter school in Jefferson County can now submit an application to do so.

On Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools released its Request for Charter Schools Applications, according to a news release from the school district.

The two-month window to submit applications runs from Monday through June 15. This is the first application period for schools that want to open for the 2019-2020 school year.

"The Jefferson County RFCSA will include the Kentucky Charter School Application as well as additional questions specific to community needs in Jefferson County," the news release states. "In addition, the RFCSA will include more information about the form, format and information required for the completion of the application."

"Applicants can take advantage of technical assistance opportunities offered by JCPS throughout the application period. Each application will be reviewed based on its merit against the rubric published in the RFCSA. There is no incentive in submitting an application early."

The move comes as public funding for charter schools nears it June 30 expiration date. Lawmakers did not pass legislation that would have provided a funding mechanism for charters, nor did they include such language in the two-year budget, which takes effect July 1, that passed this session.

Charter schools are currently slated to receive the same per-pupil funding as traditional public schools as detailed in the current budget, which expires June 30.

Applications can be accessed by CLICKING HERE.

For more information, applicants may contact Cassie Blausey, director of school choice for JCPS, at cassiopia.blausey@jefferson.kyschools.us or (502) 485-3138.

