'Night Court' star Harry Anderson dead at 65

Two days after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said he “guaranteed” children were sexually assaulted because of teacher protests he posted a video saying people misunderstood what he was trying to say.

Indiana State Police say two men were arrested in an SUV pulled over near Indianapolis.

The suspect's sister said the two were involved in "some things like 50 Shades of Grey."

Hal Heiner has resigned as Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of education and workforce development to accept Bevin’s appointment to the state board of education.

When Jacob Toborowsky was first shot doctors said he only had a five percent chance to live.

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

That recommendation includes everyone living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, according to a news release.

McDonald’s is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by local and state agencies.

The star was found dead in his Asheville, N.C., home on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. (AP Photo courtesy of Fox News)

By Tyler McCarthy

(FOX NEWS) -- Harry Anderson, famed 80s sitcom star best known for his work as judge Harry T. Stone on “Night Court,” has died at age 65.

The star was found dead in his Asheville, N.C., home on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. an Asheville Police spokeswoman told Fox News. At this time, there is no official cause of death, and no foul play is suspected.

According to TMZ, Anderson’s son, Dashiell, says his father died of natural causes. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

Fans may remember Anderson for his role in “Night Court,” but it was hardly his only acting job. After making a splash with numerous appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” he had a lengthy recurring role on “Cheers” as Harry “The Hat” Gittes. He later appeared as the original Richie character in the made-for-TV adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” which was recently remade into a movie.

In addition, he was an accomplished magician, even opening a magic shop in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.