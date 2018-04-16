'Night Court' star Harry Anderson dead at 65 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Night Court' star Harry Anderson dead at 65

Posted: Updated:
The star was found dead in his Asheville, N.C., home on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. (AP Photo courtesy of Fox News) The star was found dead in his Asheville, N.C., home on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. (AP Photo courtesy of Fox News)

By Tyler McCarthy

(FOX NEWS) -- Harry Anderson, famed 80s sitcom star best known for his work as judge Harry T. Stone on “Night Court,” has died at age 65.

The star was found dead in his Asheville, N.C., home on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. an Asheville Police spokeswoman told Fox News. At this time, there is no official cause of death, and no foul play is suspected.

According to TMZ, Anderson’s son, Dashiell, says his father died of natural causes. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

Fans may remember Anderson for his role in “Night Court,” but it was hardly his only acting job. After making a splash with numerous appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” he had a lengthy recurring role on “Cheers” as Harry “The Hat” Gittes. He later appeared as the original Richie character in the made-for-TV adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” which was recently remade into a movie.

In addition, he was an accomplished magician, even opening a magic shop in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.