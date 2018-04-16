Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'DAMN' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'DAMN'

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy CNN Photo courtesy CNN

(CNN) -- Kendrick Lamar now has a Pulitzer Prize to go with all his Grammy Awards.

Lamar's "DAMN" was announced as the recipient of the prestigious award on Monday, a history-making first for a rap artist, as the music award is typically given to classical or jazz works.

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize for music went to "Angel's Bone," an opera by composer Du Yun.

"DAMN" is Lamar's fourth studio album and was released in April 2017.

Lamar's politically charged performance at the Grammy Awards in January won him wide praise.

"DAMN" picked up best rap album at the award show. His song "Humble" also picked up best rap performance, best rap song and best music video.

The New York Times and The New Yorker were also awarded prizes for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein that put the #MeToo movement in the national spotlight.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.