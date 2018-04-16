The Lord's Kitchen presents 2 Louisville groups with its annual - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Lord's Kitchen presents 2 Louisville groups with its annual awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville charity that feeds the community recognized a pair of groups Monday that have played a critical role in its success.

During The Lord's Kitchen's fourth annual Rose Gala Charity Auction at the Kentucky Derby Museum, it presented UPS with its Corporate Citizen Award and Dare to Care the Humanitarian Award for Excellence.

The organization is preparing for one of its busiest times of year, feeding children during the summer when they can't get that food at school.

"We help fill in the blanks during the summer," said Pastor Bob Rodgers, founder of The Lord's Kitchen. "We're feeding about 1,000 meals a day in different areas of our city.  We have about 20 different feeding spots that we feed these kids in."

The Lord's Kitchen is marking its 30th year of serving meals to Louisville's underprivileged 365 days a year.

