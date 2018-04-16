Louisville unveils comprehensive plan for 20 years of community growth and development

The public got a look at Louisville's comprehensive plan Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What should Louisville look like in 20 years? The public got a look at Louisville's comprehensive plan Monday night.

The plan shows an overview of the goals for the community's growth and development, which includes long-term plans for land use, transportation, community facilities, livability and house and economic development.

More than 6,000 Louisville residents were asked to weigh in as it was developed.

To give your input as to what the city should focus on moving forward, click here. And you can see the core graphics of the plan below:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.