Diallo declares for NBA draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Another Kentucky Wildcat is leaving school early for the NBA.

On Monday, Hamidou Diallo declared for the NBA Draft. He will hire an agent, effectively ending his college career.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Diallo explained his decision to turn pro.

“I grew up this year. I became a man on and off the court,” he said. “I know I’ve only scratched the surface of my game, but I’m prepared to do it."

Diallo was UK's fourth leading scorer from this past season. He started every game this year, averaging 10 points a night.

Diallo is the fourth underclassman from this year’s team to declare for the NBA Draft. He is the third to hire an agent.

