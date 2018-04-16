1 person dies in car crash Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dies in car crash Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car left the road and ended up on the sidewalk Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown, killing one person.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ring Road and North Dixie Avenue.

Elizabethtown Police say they aren't sure how the car ended up on the sidewalk, but it stopped when it hit a business center sign. 

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the car and a pedestrian were taken to the hospital.

