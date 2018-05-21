Louisville grand jury declines to indict LMPD officer

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County grand jury Tuesday declined to indict Louisville Metro Police Officer Sarah Stumler on any criminal charges for the March 1, 2017 shooting of an unarmed man in an abandoned house in the Russell neighborhood.

Stumler, who is on administrative leave and still faces an internal investigation, shot Bruce Warrick in the stomach immediately after telling him to put his hands up.

Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said three witnesses testified in front of the grand jury, including Stumler and two other officers, and the jurors came back with a no true bill on an assault 2nd charge. It takes nine of 12 grand jurors to agree for there to be an indictment.

Wine said his office did not make a recommendation to the grand jury. The jurors deliberated for about 30 minutes.

Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

In a statement, LMPD said the department's Public Integrity Unit conducted "a thorough and exhaustive investigation."

LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit will now conduct an investigation into whether or not Stumler properly followed policies and procedures.

Warrick has a pending lawsuit against Stumler and police claiming she "had no basis" to believe he posed "any threat of serious bodily injury to any person."

The shooting took place on March 1, 2017, after police were called to a house near the intersection of 26th and Magazines Streets on a complaint of a man doing drugs outside of an abandoned house. Several officers, including Stumler, arrived at the house and began clearing it to look for suspects.

In body camera video released by LMPD shortly after the shooting, Stumler is seen walking through the house. Video shows she then entered a room with a mattress propped up on the wall, spotted Warrick behind the mattress, at which point she shouted "show your hands." She immediately fired one shot that hit Warrick in the stomach.

The lawsuit says Warrick "did not possess any weapon of any type."

Warrick was transported to University Hospital where he spent several weeks recovering.

Two other officers at the scene did not fire their weapons.

At the time, Chief Steve Conrad said he hadn't "formed any conclusions based on just the video alone. Again, that is the purpose for the investigation ... The Public Integrity Unit investigation will look at this from the lens of whether the use of force was justified."

Stumler, who has been with LMPD since 2008, has been disciplined twice -- once for being at fault in an accident and once for not appearing in court.

