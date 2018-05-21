Louisville grand jury declines to indict LMPD officer

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.More >>
Police say she screamed -- and he ran.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High SchoolMore >>
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.More >>
Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.More >>
A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.More >>
LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.More >>
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.More >>
Veiled racism. Allegations of covering up the sexual abuse of teens by Louisville Metro Police. Forcing employees to make campaign contributions – or be fired.More >>
A judge ordered Heimbach to jail for violating his probation on a conviction for physically harassing a woman during a protest at a 2016 rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Louisville.More >>
After a woman told police in the small Bullitt County city of Hillview in September that she had been raped, a detective took the her to the home of the man accused in the sexual assault. That man was D.J. Reynolds, the chief of police in another small city in the county, Pioneer Village.More >>
“There should be consequences,” Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said of skipping jury duty. “It’s an insult to the people who do show up.”More >>
Mike Balado, now the head coach at Arkansas State University, said in a phone interview Wednesday that he 'absolutely' did not have conversations with Andre McGee about any wrongdoing.More >>
Wathaniel Woods was drunk, on drugs and driving nearly 80 miles an hour in west Louisville while fleeing police on March 28 of last year when he struck Rodman's police cruiser as he was trying to make a left turn at a green light at 26th and Duncan, causing the car to burst into flames.More >>
A lawsuit filed on behalf of Kimberly Maffet in Jefferson Circuit Court this week claims she was retaliated against in part because she learned a U of L coach (described only as “Coach 3”) “was having an affair with a co-employee,” violating the university’s sexual harassment policy.More >>
