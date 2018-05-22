New games at the Kentucky Lottery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New games at the Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Lottery has some new scratch off games.

Crossword tickets have always been popular with lottery players, but for the first time, players have the chance to play a $5 game. 

Players can win up to $125,000 on Ten Million Dollar Cash Explosion $10 ticket. It also has a doubler feature to potentially double winnings.

Finally, there’s a new $20 ticket, Silver and Gold. There are nearly $9 million in prizes between $50 and 500.

The games were released as high school and college graduation season is upon us. 

Every dollar of KEES money awarded to a student to go to college has come straight from the sale of Kentucky Lottery tickets. More than $3 billion has gone to help send kids to college in Kentucky since 1999.

UofL students have received $234.4 million since 1999, and Jefferson County students have received $462.8 million to attend college.

One out of every five Kentuckians have now received a college scholarship or grant paid for by Lottery proceeds.

