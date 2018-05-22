UPDATE: 4 teens arrested in death of Maryland police officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: 4 teens arrested in death of Maryland police officer

Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio was killed Monday. Four teens face charges. Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio was killed Monday. Four teens face charges.
Police in Baltimore County, Maryland were on high alert Monday, after a female police officer was killed. Police in Baltimore County, Maryland were on high alert Monday, after a female police officer was killed.

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) -- Authorities in Baltimore County say three additional teenagers have been taken into custody after a female officer was killed.

Baltimore County's public safety department tweeted Tuesday morning that the teenagers are suspects in area burglaries.

The department did not say whether the three played any role in the officer's death.

Another suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, was arrested Monday. He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

According to court records, Harris told a detective he was waiting in the driver's seat of a Jeep while associates committed a burglary.

The records say he told the detective he drove the vehicle at the officer.

Police spokeswoman Louise Rogers-Feher says she can't immediately provide further details.

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore County Police Department released the name of the slain officer. She is Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio. She had nearly four years on the force. No details have been released about a planned memorial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

