UPDATE: 4 teens arrested in death of Maryland police officer

Police in Baltimore County, Maryland were on high alert Monday, after a female police officer was killed.

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) -- Authorities in Baltimore County say three additional teenagers have been taken into custody after a female officer was killed.

Baltimore County's public safety department tweeted Tuesday morning that the teenagers are suspects in area burglaries.

The department did not say whether the three played any role in the officer's death.

#BCoPD confirming that three outstanding suspects are in custody. All three, teenage males. Detective have verified that the group were involved in burglaries in the area. Officers will be in the area today to canvass for property stolen during these burglaries. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 22, 2018

Another suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, was arrested Monday. He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

According to court records, Harris told a detective he was waiting in the driver's seat of a Jeep while associates committed a burglary.

The records say he told the detective he drove the vehicle at the officer.

Police spokeswoman Louise Rogers-Feher says she can't immediately provide further details.

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore County Police Department released the name of the slain officer. She is Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio. She had nearly four years on the force. No details have been released about a planned memorial.

#BCoPD are confirming the slain officer is Police Officer First Class Caprio. She was a 3 year, 10 month veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department. This continues to be an active investigation and more details will be released throughout the day. ^NL pic.twitter.com/i91cie92Sx — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.