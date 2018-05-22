LMPD arrests mother for allegedly assaulting several JCPS teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman after authorities say she and her two children assaulted several JCPS teachers at duPont Manual High School.

Kristie Bell, 37, was arrested on Monday. Officials say Bell's daughter, 18-year-old Danazia Whitfield, was a student at the school.

Officials say the incident happened on April 26, 2018.

Police say Whitfield, who is deaf, was sitting near the assistant principal's office, after having been involved in an argument with another student and a teacher.

While she was sitting there, police say an in-school security monitor moved her backpack out of the way. According to an arrest warrant, Whitfield responded by standing up suddenly and head-butting the monitor, knocking him backward.

Police say she then contacted Bell via Facetime and communicated with her via sign language. At one point she turned the phone so that it faced the security monitor.

A short time later, police say Bell, accompanied by her juvenile son, walked into the principal's office. According to authorities, Bell turned toward her and asked, "Is that him?" referring to the in-school security monitor.

At that point, police say Bell then told her son to attack the security monitor saying "Mop him."

Police say Bell and the boy both attacked the security monitor, beating him with their fists. When a teacher tried to stop them, Whitfield allegedly grabbed him by his beard and began punching him in the side.

According to the arrest warrant, Whitfield's brother then grabbed a lacrosse stick and began using it to beat the security monitor all over his body.

Police say Bell then bit the security monitor on the side, causing "a huge, open bite wound."

During the fight, authorities say the assistant principal tried to stop it, and his glasses were broken in the process.

Bell and her two children ran away when someone stated they were calling the police.

Police say the security monitor was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital for treatment of a knot to the head, a large bite wound to the side, bruises and soreness.

Bell is charged with four counts of third-degree assault of a school employee or school volunteer, four counts of abuse of a teacher, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. She also faces a charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Whitfield was arrested on May 10. She is charged with four counts of third-degree assault of a school employee or school volunteer, four counts of abuse of a teacher, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of third degree criminal mischief.

