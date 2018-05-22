POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman had a terrifying experience, when she woke up to find a man sexually fondling her in her own home.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 3 a.m. on Monday, at an apartment in the 4200 block of Norene Lane, near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Rangeland Road.

Police say 25-year-old Dazia Trent broke into the apartment, where the woman was asleep. Police say she was sleeping naked -- and Trent began to fondle her sexually. According to the arrest report, that woke her up and she started screaming, causing Trent to run away.

Police say the woman saw Trent later in the day and called police. When police confronted him, he allegedly led them on a brief foot chase, but he was ultimately taken into custody and questioned.

According to the arrest report, Trent was in a police interview room, when he tried to dispose of a small bag containing several narcotic pills "in an attempt to hide them from officers."

Police say Trent was ultimately identified as the suspect in another incident in which he allegedly tried to steal property from someone's garage on Naomi Drive, near Poplar Level Road.

Trent was arrested and charged with third-degree sex abuse, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

